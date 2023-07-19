Multigenerational mix of Orlando musicians gather to benefit Food Not Bombs and honor Eric Montanez

Photo courtesy The Palmeranians/Facebook

Location Details LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 407-270-9104 11 events 94 articles

This one’s locally significant on so many levels.First, it benefits Orlando Food Not Bombs, the local activist group that protests war and poverty by serving surplus-sourced food to those in need.Secondly, and more personally, this show is a celebration and memorial of Orlando punk activist and musician Eric Montanez, who tragically passed away one year ago.The native roundup features trad punks The Palmeranians, dark beat maestro Kurt Rambus, metal speed demons Gnarcoosee, folk punks X Dirty Fingers, garage synth band Hellcat Tendencies and Oi! punks Metropolitan Menace.In addition to cash, the donations-based event will accept staples like canned goods, spices, vegetable oil and bottled water. Come to rock and rally for Eric, the cause and the community.