Multigenerational mix of Orlando musicians gather to benefit Food Not Bombs and honor Eric Montanez

Rage for a good cause

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 4:00 am

Multigenerational mix of Orlando musicians gather to benefit Food Not Bombs and honor Eric Montanez
Photo courtesy The Palmeranians/Facebook
This one’s locally significant on so many levels.

First, it benefits Orlando Food Not Bombs, the local activist group that protests war and poverty by serving surplus-sourced food to those in need.

Secondly, and more personally, this show is a celebration and memorial of Orlando punk activist and musician Eric Montanez, who tragically passed away one year ago.

Eric Montanez fronting Human in January 2022

Remembering Orlando musician and activist Eric Montanez


The native roundup features trad punks The Palmeranians, dark beat maestro Kurt Rambus, metal speed demons Gnarcoosee, folk punks X Dirty Fingers, garage synth band Hellcat Tendencies and Oi! punks Metropolitan Menace.

In addition to cash, the donations-based event will accept staples like canned goods, spices, vegetable oil and bottled water. Come to rock and rally for Eric, the cause and the community.

(6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Uncle Lou’s, donation-based)

Event Details
The Palmeranians, Kurt Rambus, Gnarcoossee, X Dirty Fingers, Hellcat Tendencies, Metropolitan Menace.

The Palmeranians, Kurt Rambus, Gnarcoossee, X Dirty Fingers, Hellcat Tendencies, Metropolitan Menace.

Sat., July 22, 6 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
