Moat Cobra launch new vinyl series from Orlando record label DCxPC

click to enlarge Photo by Morgan Siklos

<a href="https://moatcobra.bandcamp.com/album/dcxpc-live-dead-vol-1-moat-cobra">DCxPC Live & Dead Vol. 1 Moat Cobra by Moat Cobra</a>

DCxPC has been one of the more unique Orlando music labels to emerge in recent years.Launched during the pandemic when in-person concerts were on indefinite pause, the punk-centric imprint began by organizing band livestreams and recording them for vinyl and digital release. They’ve since gone on to specialize in live records, documenting the Orlando music scene on the very streets where it happens.But DCxPC’s latest release debuts a fresh format and introduces a deluxe and dynamic product line for the pioneering label. Their newseries now pairs full studio recordings on one side of the record with live sessions on the other.For Volume 1, they’re spotlighting underrated Orlando metal punks Moat Cobra. Side A packs seven live tracks from an Uncle Lou’s show and Side B gathers seven studio cuts from Moat Cobra’s 2018 debut album, memorializing them on vinyl for the first time. Side A also features single “Devour,” a live peek at their first new material in five years.One thing this face-to-face format inevitably highlights is the contrast between a band’s live and studio executions. To the credit of both the band and Danger Room Recording Services’ Joshua Dobbs, who recorded their set, Moat Cobra’s stage savagery lives, breathes and slays in these recordings.DCxPC’sMoat Cobra is available on limited-edition violet-colored vinyl on Bandcamp and DCxPC’s website ().It’s currently streaming only on Bandcamp and Soundcloud.