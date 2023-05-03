Mickey Darling to get musically giddy at the Social this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Mickey Darling bring some fun to the Social

The duo behind the “World’s Sexiest Boyband” are bringing their sunny personalities to the City Beautiful. San Antonio-based Mickey Darling crafts a fresh twist on indie-pop, shining with personality and clever lyrics that are sure to make you want to dance and sing along.What started as a joke between two friends has become an opportunity for vocalist Skyler Molina and musician Austin Medrano to shake up the music scene with unmatched energy.Mickey Darling frequently references pop culture through their lyrics, pairing funny commentary with catchy instrumentals that deliver unselfconscious fun.