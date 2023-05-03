Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Mickey Darling to get musically giddy at the Social this weekend

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Mickey Darling bring some fun to the Social - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Mickey Darling bring some fun to the Social
The duo behind the “World’s Sexiest Boyband” are bringing their sunny personalities to the City Beautiful. San Antonio-based Mickey Darling crafts a fresh twist on indie-pop, shining with personality and clever lyrics that are sure to make you want to dance and sing along.

What started as a joke between two friends has become an opportunity for vocalist Skyler Molina and musician Austin Medrano to shake up the music scene with unmatched energy.

Mickey Darling frequently references pop culture through their lyrics, pairing funny commentary with catchy instrumentals that deliver unselfconscious fun.

6 p.m., Saturday, May 5, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $15.

