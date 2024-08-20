Miami's Donzii say goodbye to Florida with Will's Pub show this week

Now, the band helmed by power couple Dennis Fuller and Jenna Balfe are — gasp! — decamping from their Miami home and heading west to Los Angeles, leaving Florida a much creatively poorer place.
On the way out, the band are playing Orlando at Will’s. Donzii has a long and friendly history with the Orlando music scene; since that first Blackstar show, they’ve played here once a year at spots ranging from Stonewall to Lou’s, driving crowds into a frenzy with their incredibly danceable post-punk symphonies. We might cry, but that’s pretty gothic.
8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Will’s Pub, $12.
