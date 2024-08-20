Miami's Donzii say goodbye to Florida with Will's Pub show this week

Romeo Blu, KT Kink and Warm Frames open

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 5:23 pm

click to enlarge Donzii say goodbye to Orlando this week - Photo by Robert Badillo
Photo by Robert Badillo
Donzii say goodbye to Orlando this week
This writer first saw Miami darkwave deities Donzii play a mostly empty Blackstar in 2018 and was transfixed utterly. Just a few months ago this writer saw Donzii play a sold-out Abbey with Sextile and was again transfixed utterly.

Now, the band helmed by power couple Dennis Fuller and Jenna Balfe are — gasp! — decamping from their Miami home and heading west to Los Angeles, leaving Florida a much creatively poorer place.

On the way out, the band are playing Orlando at Will’s. Donzii has a long and friendly history with the Orlando music scene; since that first Blackstar show, they’ve played here once a year at spots ranging from Stonewall to Lou’s, driving crowds into a frenzy with their incredibly danceable post-punk symphonies. We might cry, but that’s pretty gothic.

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Will’s Pub, $12.

Matthew Moyer

