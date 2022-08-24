ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Miami's Donzii return to Orlando for an evening of tropi-goth wildness

Wed, Aug 24, 2022

click to enlarge Donzii! - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Donzii!

Miami post-punk berserkers Donzii return to favored local spot Uncle Lou’s this weekend, and it promises to be a wild one. The trio present a tropical, sweaty take on the frosty, dark theatrics of a Siouxsie and the Banshees, Xmal Deutschland or the Slits. Live, Donzii may indulge in their fair share of gothic makeup and performance-art theatrics, but they display an unselfconscious power and conviction in their performances.

Donzii bring fascinatingly Floridian hues to the usually dour and slate-grey post-punk musical template. And whether opening for New Order or playing a dive bar, this is a band that leaves it all on the floor. Hand-picked local support comes courtesy of Bacon Grease, Fond and Leatherette. Phew, welcome back.

Event Details
DONZII, Leatherette, Bacon Grease

DONZII, Leatherette, Bacon Grease

Sat., Aug. 27, 8 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

$10

