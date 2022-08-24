Miami's Donzii return to Orlando for an evening of tropi-goth wildness

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Donzii!

Miami post-punk berserkers Donzii return to favored local spot Uncle Lou’s this weekend, and it promises to be a wild one. The trio present a tropical, sweaty take on the frosty, dark theatrics of a Siouxsie and the Banshees, Xmal Deutschland or the Slits. Live, Donzii may indulge in their fair share of gothic makeup and performance-art theatrics, but they display an unselfconscious power and conviction in their performances.Donzii bring fascinatingly Floridian hues to the usually dour and slate-grey post-punk musical template. And whether opening for New Order or playing a dive bar, this is a band that leaves it all on the floor. Hand-picked local support comes courtesy of Bacon Grease, Fond and Leatherette. Phew, welcome back.