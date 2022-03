Mayday Parade, Waterparks bring together generations of bummed out kids at Orlando's Sad Summer Festival

click to enlarge Via Sad Summer Festival website The Sad Summer Festival will stop by Orlando with artists like Mayday Parade, Magnolia Park and Waterparks on July 15.

Location Details Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central 407-295-3247 2 events 22 articles

Magnolia Park, Waterparks and Mayday Parade might seem like quintessential "sulking inside" music. But a new fest coming to Orlando will give you the opportunity to take that sad boi schtick outdoors.Sad Summer Festival will stop by the Orlando Amphitheater for one day only this July. The Orlando stopover is the traveling teen-punk fest's only stop in the state of Florida. Of course, it's open to all ages.Aside from the the already mentioned headliners, the fest will include Neck Deep, State Champs, Hot Mulligan and others.Presented by Journeys, the Sad Summer Fest is also partnering with local and national nonprofits throughout the season, including Reverb, Headcount, and Our Music, My Body. General admission tickets are $45. The fest starts on July 15 at 2:30 p.m.