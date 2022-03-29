Mayday Parade, Waterparks bring together generations of bummed out kids at Orlando's Sad Summer Festival

Magnolia Park, Waterparks and Mayday Parade might seem like quintessential "sulking inside" music. But a new fest coming to Orlando will give you the opportunity to take that sad boi schtick outdoors.
Sad Summer Festival will stop by the Orlando Amphitheater for one day only this July. The Orlando stopover is the traveling teen-punk fest's only stop in the state of Florida. Of course, it's open to all ages.
Aside from the the already mentioned headliners, the fest will include Neck Deep, State Champs, Hot Mulligan and others.
Presented by Journeys, the Sad Summer Fest is also partnering with local and national nonprofits throughout the season, including Reverb, Headcount, and Our Music, My Body.
Tickets are on sale now for all shows!— sadsummer (@SadSummerFest) March 24, 2022
Catch @waterparks, @NeckDeepUK, @maydayparade, @State_Champs, @HotMulligan, @ATC_BAND and @thesummerset all summer long, plus @Magnoliaparkfl and @lolopopgurl on select dates.
Head to https://t.co/kxqAFp3uyR to get yours now! pic.twitter.com/OmlbW6zzwM
General admission tickets are $45. The fest starts on July 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Location Details
