MAX to bring low lights and high energy to Orlando's Plaza Live on Thursday

click to enlarge Photo by Lissyelle Laricchia MAX comes to Orlando on Thursday

Pop artist MAX performs at the Plaza Live on Thursday, as part of his current world tour, winding down with 17 stops left.MAX is obsessed with touring: “The hard work is staying healthy and being diligent with recovering my body and voice every day. … I work hard for the guy on the stage so the show can be magic. The guy on stage I become is me just living my best life.”At a recent show, his opening act Sara Kays warmed up the audience with her mellow vibes, and reminded everyone that MAX was about to bring the energy: “He makes us forget that we’re sad.”That’s the goal. “It’s absolutely electric. Looking into the eyes of true fans and giving the love right back," says MAX. "People say, ‘I wish you could bottle up how these songs feel live. I love them even more."If it’s up to MAX, and it is, the audience will end the night feeling “vulnerable, energized, and inspired.” MAX’s double-platinum ballad "Lights Down Low," his many R&B inspired songs like "Acid Dreams," and some fun covers like "Get Low" by Lil Jon should be on the setlist.