ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

MAX to bring low lights and high energy to Orlando's Plaza Live on Thursday

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 12:30 pm

click to enlarge MAX comes to Orlando on Thursday - Photo by Lissyelle Laricchia
Photo by Lissyelle Laricchia
MAX comes to Orlando on Thursday

Pop artist MAX performs at the Plaza Live  on Thursday, as part of his current world tour, winding down with 17 stops left.

MAX is obsessed with touring: “The hard work is staying healthy and being diligent with recovering my body and voice every day. … I work hard for the guy on the stage so the show can be magic. The guy on stage I become is me just living my best life.”

At a recent show, his opening act Sara Kays warmed up the audience with her mellow vibes, and reminded everyone that MAX was about to bring the energy: “He makes us forget that we’re sad.”

That’s the goal. “It’s absolutely electric. Looking into the eyes of true fans and giving the love right back," says MAX. "People say, ‘I wish you could bottle up how these songs feel live. I love them even more."

If it’s up to MAX, and it is, the audience will end the night feeling “vulnerable, energized, and inspired.” MAX’s double-platinum ballad "Lights Down Low," his many R&B inspired songs like "Acid Dreams," and some fun covers like "Get Low" by Lil Jon should be on the setlist.

Event Details
MAX, Sara Kays

MAX, Sara Kays

Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$24-$45


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Central Florida's Strawberry Festival reveals 2023 music headliners Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker and more

By Matthew Moyer

Willie Nelson and strawberries: a dream match-up

Nigerian pop-star Wizkid announces Orlando arena show as part of 2023 headlining tour

By Matthew Moyer

Wizkid

Dropkick Murphys plot annual St. Patrick's Day-ish return to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Dropkick Murphys

Orlando punks 430 Steps break through with metallized new album 'Lights Out'

By Bao Le-Huu

430 Steps

Also in Music

Orlando punks 430 Steps break through with metallized new album 'Lights Out'

By Bao Le-Huu

430 Steps

In an age of audio-induced attention-deficit disorder, learn the art of 'Slow Listening'

By Bill Forman

In an age of audio-induced attention-deficit disorder, learn the art of 'Slow Listening'

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

By Sarah Kinbar

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

Catch up with C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels on new singles roundup 'Where Bones Glow'

By Bao Le-Huu

CB Carlyle & the Desert Angels
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us