Maroon 5's PJ Morton comes to Steinmetz Hall in Orlando for a soulful solo gig

Luxuriate in the deep waters of Morton’s layered sound

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 11:34 am

click to enlarge PJ Morton returns to Orlando, solo - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
PJ Morton returns to Orlando, solo
First, the elephant in the room.

Yes, PJ Morton is the keyboardist for Maroon 5. Wait, wait, come back. I know.

But, look, the man’s also got an entirely separate solo career, and it’s a good one that has nothing to do with that other gig. So please check that loaded baggage at the door.

Do that and you’ll be luxuriating in the deep waters of Morton’s layered sound, a moving and complex world of soul and R&B with dazzling international range.

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Steinmetz Hall, $39.50-$175.

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
