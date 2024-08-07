Maroon 5's PJ Morton comes to Steinmetz Hall in Orlando for a soulful solo gig

Yes, PJ Morton is the keyboardist for Maroon 5. Wait, wait, come back. I know.
But, look, the man’s also got an entirely separate solo career, and it’s a good one that has nothing to do with that other gig. So please check that loaded baggage at the door.
Do that and you’ll be luxuriating in the deep waters of Morton’s layered sound, a moving and complex world of soul and R&B with dazzling international range.
8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Steinmetz Hall, $39.50-$175.
