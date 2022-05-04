VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Major upgrades are happening at West End Co. and it's all going to give the Sanford scene a big boost

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 10:28 am

Live action at West End Trading Co. - PHOTO COURTESY WEST END TRADING CO./FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy West End Trading Co./Facebook
Live action at West End Trading Co.

With all the stirrings happening at the West End Trading Co., the Sanford scene is about to get a pretty notable boost. The longtime Sanford live-music pillar is currently working on a spate of significant upgrades that will expand the venue by 50 percent (to a 450-capacity space), enhance the stage, open up the courtyard and add the new bar Wild Wild West End Honky Tonk Bar on the other end.

According to the venue’s new booker and events manager, Dom Maresco — best known as the drummer for the Supervillains — the enhancements will be ready by West End’s big annual Hurricane Party on May 28. This year’s lineup, by the way, will be especially loaded with headliners like Less Than Jake, Passafire, the Aggrolites and Authority Zero’s Jason DeVore, alongside dozens of well-known area acts. The honky-tonk bar should be in soft opening around the same time.

Music Slideshows

Beth Hart

Singer-songwriter Beth Hart and local Vella brought the house down at Orlando's Plaza Live
Godsped You! Black Emperor got seriously dark at Orlando's Beacham

Godspeed You! Black Emperor conjured a storm of sound at Orlando's Beacham
Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

