Major upgrades are happening at West End Co. and it's all going to give the Sanford scene a big boost

With all the stirrings happening at the West End Trading Co., the Sanford scene is about to get a pretty notable boost. The longtime Sanford live-music pillar is currently working on a spate of significant upgrades that will expand the venue by 50 percent (to a 450-capacity space), enhance the stage, open up the courtyard and add the new bar Wild Wild West End Honky Tonk Bar on the other end.According to the venue’s new booker and events manager, Dom Maresco — best known as the drummer for the Supervillains — the enhancements will be ready by West End’s big annual Hurricane Party on May 28. This year’s lineup, by the way, will be especially loaded with headliners like Less Than Jake, Passafire, the Aggrolites and Authority Zero’s Jason DeVore, alongside dozens of well-known area acts. The honky-tonk bar should be in soft opening around the same time.

