Longstanding Orlando music store East West Records is closing and holding a big sale this weekend

The store has been a destination for music fans since 1971.

By on Thu, Aug 8, 2024 at 11:43 am

click to enlarge Longtime Orlando record store East West is closing its doors - Photo courtesy East West/Facebook
Photo courtesy East West/Facebook
Longtime Orlando record store East West is closing its doors
Venerable Orlando vinyl emporium East West Records this week announced that they are closing their doors after decades in business.

The local record-selling institution announced via social media that the store will be shutting down in the near future:

After years of sharing the love of music with multiple generations, we’re sad to announce that East West Records will be closing its doors. It's been an incredible journey, and we couldn’t have done it without your support.

East West plans to go out with a celebration of "an incredible run of being one of the oldest independent vinyl record stores in the U.S.," this weekend. From Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11, the store will hold a massive 50% off sale for everything in the store: "records, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, posters, and merchandise."

East West Records was opened in1971 by original owners Hanna and Roman Skrobko, who sold up in 2018,  and the shop has been stalwartly slinging records ever since.

"Thank you for the music, the memories, and the magic," said current East West owner Bobby Serros in a statement.

East West Records opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.

Location Details

East West Music

4895 S. Orange Ave., Orlando SoDo

407-859-8991


Matthew Moyer

August 7, 2024

