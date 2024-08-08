Longstanding Orlando music store East West Records is closing and holding a big sale this weekend

The local record-selling institution announced via social media that the store will be shutting down in the near future:
After years of sharing the love of music with multiple generations, we’re sad to announce that East West Records will be closing its doors. It's been an incredible journey, and we couldn’t have done it without your support.
East West plans to go out with a celebration of "an incredible run of being one of the oldest independent vinyl record stores in the U.S.," this weekend. From Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11, the store will hold a massive 50% off sale for everything in the store: "records, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, posters, and merchandise."
East West Records was opened in1971 by original owners Hanna and Roman Skrobko, who sold up in 2018, and the shop has been stalwartly slinging records ever since.
"Thank you for the music, the memories, and the magic," said current East West owner Bobby Serros in a statement.
East West Records opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.
