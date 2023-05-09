Live Nation’s Concert Week promotion will offer $25 ticket deals on a bunch of Orlando gigs

Photo courtesy Sam Smith/Facebook
Get discounted Sam Smith concert tickets this week
Concert promoter Live Nation brings back their Concert Week
promotion starting Wednesday, offering deep discounts to some big local shows for a limited time.
From May 10-16, Live Nation is offering up discounted $25 tickets ("all-in" as in no extra fees, though taxes still apply) for more than 20 shows in the Orlando area at venues like the House of Blues, Amway Center and Orlando Amphitheater.
Discounted tix go on sale Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. Limited presales
are currently underway.
Here's a peek at the full menu of discounted shows in Orlando, with the bulk happening at House of Blues:
Amway Center:
Sam Smith (July 26)
Big Time Rush (July 30)
Pepe Aguilar (Aug. 5)
Luke Bryan (Oct. 5)
House of Blues:
Absolute Queen (May 12)
Lulu Santos (May 13)
Yacht Rock Review (May 19)
Hippie Sabotage (May 23)
Hardwired: A Tribute to Metallica (June 9)
Anees (June 12)
Saved by the ’90s (June 16)
Larry's Market Run 2023 (July 6)
Flatland Cavalry (July 7)
Flipturn (July 8)
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness (July 21)
Less Than Jake (July 22)
Sister Hazel (Aug. 4)
Eric Johnson (Sept. 2)
Anavitória (Sept.. 29)
The Aces (Oct. 3)
Stephen Sanchez (Dec. 5)
Orlando Amphitheater:
Dethklok/Babymetal (Sept. 2)
More info can be found on the Live Nation Concert Week website.
