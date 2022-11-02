Lilly Hiatt and Hannah Harber give a masterclass in Americana at Sanford's Tuffy's on Friday

Photo courtesy Lilly Hiatt/Facebook Lilly Hiatt

Being the daughter of John Hiatt automatically makes you Americana royalty. But over the past decade, Lilly Hiatt has steadily carved even greater distinction through her own work, which has blazed a distinguished path on country music’s indie side with strapping country rock that wears its confidence with comfort.For discerning roots music heads, this is a top-shelf encounter. The addition of Hannah Harber, one of our own beacons of tasteful Americana, makes this one an imperative.