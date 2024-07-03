Learn the strange story of Tampa's Hepatitis Youth with documentary screening Wednesday at Stardust Video

Lynne had been piecing together a documentary on the band, with the iconic title Just Say ‘No’ to No Wave, for several years now. This early-2000s noise-rock unit were infamous for both their uncompromising sonics and tendency to rip a set in unconventional spaces (including a hapless mall food court). They got a lot of their adventures on VHS and now you get to see it all. Also on the menu are a few other deep-Central Florida short films and a performance from Skeleton Warrior-adjacent (more vintage Central Floridian strangeness!) experimental duo Malverde.
7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, Stardust Video and Coffee, $5-$10.
