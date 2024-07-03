BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Learn the strange story of Tampa's Hepatitis Youth with documentary screening Wednesday at Stardust Video

'Just Say No to No Wave' is evergreen advice

By on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 12:32 pm

click to enlarge Another successful Hepatitis Youth show, gents! - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Another successful Hepatitis Youth show, gents!
There are few more dedicated boosters, archivists and chroniclers of the unhinged and overlooked far reaches of the Central Florida underground than Todd Lynne. Now known best as cryptic solo dream-pop phantom Haves&Thirds, Lynne has a long musical life dating back to his teens — and one of his most infamous outlets was skronk-rampagers Hepatitis Youth.

Lynne had been piecing together a documentary on the band, with the iconic title Just Say ‘No’ to No Wave, for several years now. This early-2000s noise-rock unit were infamous for both their uncompromising sonics and tendency to rip a set in unconventional spaces (including a hapless mall food court). They got a lot of their adventures on VHS and now you get to see it all. Also on the menu are a few other deep-Central Florida short films and a performance from Skeleton Warrior-adjacent (more vintage Central Floridian strangeness!) experimental duo Malverde.

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, Stardust Video and Coffee, $5-$10.
Event Details
Tampa's Traveling Medicine Show

Tampa's Traveling Medicine Show

Wed., July 3, 7 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

facebook.com/stardustie

Stardust Video and Coffee

Matthew Moyer

July 3, 2024

