Latin pop star Marc Anthony plays Orlando's Kia Center this weekend

The salsa star is wrapping his “Historia” tour in Orlando on Saturday night. The singer has been performing all-Spanish language sets on this touring run. Expect plenty of numbers from his latest, Grammy-winning album from last year, Pa’lla Voy — as well as this year's chart-topping hit single "Punta Cana."
Marc Anthony plays the Kia Center on Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.
