Latin pop star Marc Anthony plays Orlando's Kia Center this weekend

This is the last date of Anthony's 'Historia' tour

By on Fri, Mar 8, 2024 at 9:09 am

click to enlarge Marc Anthony returns to perform in Orlando this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Marc Anthony returns to perform in Orlando this weekend
Latin pop superstar Marc Anthony is no stranger to the bigger stages in Orlando, and he's making his live return this weekend.

The salsa star is wrapping his “Historia” tour in Orlando on Saturday night. The singer has been performing all-Spanish language sets on this touring run. Expect plenty of numbers from his latest, Grammy-winning album from last year,  Pa’lla Voy as well as this year's chart-topping hit single "Punta Cana."

Marc Anthony plays the Kia Center on Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Marc Anthony

Sat., March 9, 7 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$61-$181
Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com



Matthew Moyer

March 6, 2024

