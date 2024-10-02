Late Night Monster Scream-A-Thon combines heavy music and horror at Will's Pub

Montgomery Drive put together a positively spooktacular show with plenty of area bands that either delve into spooky sounds across metal, punk and surf-rock (like The Mermers) or just have a spine-chilling name (LeLe & the Blood Spitters).
Headlining is Crash the Funeral, a horrifying screamo outfit with a definite flair for the darkly dramatic and props to spare. There will be a costume contest — geez, are you ready — and horror hosting duties come courtesy of the grotesque yet glam performer Diana Cult. Treat or treat.
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Will’s Pub, $15-$20.
Event Details
Location Details
