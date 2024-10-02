Late Night Monster Scream-A-Thon combines heavy music and horror at Will's Pub

Crash the Funeral, Fear the Light, The Mermers and more feature

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 2:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Crash the Funeral play the Late Night Monster Scream-A-Thon - Photo courtesy Crash the Funeral/Spotify
Photo courtesy Crash the Funeral/Spotify
Crash the Funeral play the Late Night Monster Scream-A-Thon
It’s a little early — hey, Halloween Horror Nights kicked off a few weeks ago — but here’s a good Halloween rock show.

Montgomery Drive put together a positively spooktacular show with plenty of area bands that either delve into spooky sounds across metal, punk and surf-rock (like The Mermers) or just have a spine-chilling name (LeLe & the Blood Spitters).

Headlining is Crash the Funeral, a horrifying screamo outfit with a definite flair for the darkly dramatic and props to spare. There will be a costume contest — geez, are you ready — and horror hosting duties come courtesy of the grotesque yet glam performer Diana Cult. Treat or treat.

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Will’s Pub, $15-$20.

Event Details
Late Night Monster Scream-A-Thon: Crash The Funeral, Fear The Light, The Mermers, Counterattack, LeLe and The Bloodspitters, Diana Cult

Late Night Monster Scream-A-Thon: Crash The Funeral, Fear The Light, The Mermers, Counterattack, LeLe and The Bloodspitters, Diana Cult

Sat., Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$15-$20
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Scottish punk lifers The Exploited storm into DeLand this week

By Bao Le-Huu

The Exploited come to … DeLand!

Orlando indie duo Shampoo Tears release new mini-album 'Tidal Wave,' a quantum leap forward

By Bao Le-Huu

Jeff Hindman's Shampoo Tears releases new music

Beware of Australian fairy-trap icon Zheani, who takes over the Abbey this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Australian fairy-trap icon Zheani is coming to Orlando

Blues-rocker Gary Clark Jr. announces 2025 concert in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Gary Clark Jr. comes to Orlando in 2025

Orlando indie duo Shampoo Tears release new mini-album 'Tidal Wave,' a quantum leap forward

By Bao Le-Huu

Jeff Hindman's Shampoo Tears releases new music

'Enough About Me' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz as he releases star-studded solo album

By Bao Le-Huu

'Enough About Me,' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz

Does Midi Memory mainman Matt Messore dream of electric sheep?

By Matthew Moyer

Ghost in the machine Matt Messore

Jonas Van den Bossche releases new mini-album of shimmering and meditative reveries

By Bao Le-Huu

Jonas Van den Bossche releases a new mini-album
More

October 2, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us