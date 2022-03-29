Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Las Vegas rapper Baby Keem captivated a full house at Orlando's Beacham

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 5:03 pm

click to enlarge Baby Keem at the Beacham - PHOTO BY SARAH KINBAR
Photo by Sarah Kinbar
Baby Keem at the Beacham

Last week, Baby Keem filled every inch of the Beacham with his singular vibes.

Baby Keem is known for his lyricism and his musical kinship with cousin Kendrick Lamar. What should easily overshadow those credentials is his showmanship, which he displayed full force during the show. Keem confidently stepped into the light and commanded complete attention.

Keem came off as a Christ figure, alone on the stage, glorious, often with arms outstretched, lights flaring up behind him. Moshing was the main form of worship, and Keem’s songs were made for that.

Building to a crescendo before letting loose, his powerful music contains clues as to when it’s time to start jumping — but the teens in the audience needed no help knowing when to move; they know every song by heart.

21-year-old Leanna Keyso of Tampa came to the show with her sister. “People know about Baby Keem but he hasn’t fully blown up yet, so it was amazing to see how the fans turned out, how he performed with confidence,” she said.

Keem led his set off with "Trademark USA" which is also the first song on his latest album, The Melodic Blue. “That’s one of my favorites, and he performed it almost identical to the way it sounds on the album,” said Keyso.

Another fan favorite was "Range Brothers," which features a Lamar guest-spot on the album. Despite the smaller venue, the energy was so high that Keyso half-expected Lamar to jump out on stage when the lyrics “Top of the mornin’ Top of the mornin’ Top of the mornin’ Top of the mornin’” flashed on the massive LED screens.

Lamar was nowhere to be seen, but it didn’t matter. Baby Keem stands alone on stage. No co-signs. No hype men. No dancers. He doesn’t need them.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Music Stories + Interviews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live
Everything and everyone we saw at Garth Brooks Orlando show at Camping World Stadium

Everything we saw at Garth Brooks' Orlando show at Camping World Stadium
Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Orlando Amway Center concert

Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Orlando Amway Center concert
Wet Nurse, the Fatties and Special Guest get good and loud at Orlando's Uncle Lou's

Wet Nurse, the Fatties and Special Guest get good and loud at Orlando's Uncle Lou's

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live
Everything and everyone we saw at Garth Brooks Orlando show at Camping World Stadium

Everything we saw at Garth Brooks' Orlando show at Camping World Stadium
Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Orlando Amway Center concert

Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Orlando Amway Center concert
Wet Nurse, the Fatties and Special Guest get good and loud at Orlando's Uncle Lou's

Wet Nurse, the Fatties and Special Guest get good and loud at Orlando's Uncle Lou's

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live
Everything and everyone we saw at Garth Brooks Orlando show at Camping World Stadium

Everything we saw at Garth Brooks' Orlando show at Camping World Stadium
Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Orlando Amway Center concert

Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Orlando Amway Center concert
Wet Nurse, the Fatties and Special Guest get good and loud at Orlando's Uncle Lou's

Wet Nurse, the Fatties and Special Guest get good and loud at Orlando's Uncle Lou's

Trending

Florence + the Machine bring 'Dance Fever' to Orlando's Amway Center this September

By Melanie M. Morales

Florence + the Machine bring 'Dance Fever' to Orlando's Amway Center this September

Mayday Parade, Waterparks bring together generations of bummed out kids at Orlando's Sad Summer Festival

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

The Sad Summer Festival will stop by Orlando with artists like Mayday Parade, Magnolia Park and Waterparks on July 15.

Orlando rapper GAY-Z figures prominently on They Hate Change's new Jagjaguwar single

By Bao Le-Huu

They Hate Change

Bad Bunny reaches global status, ushering in a new era of reggaeton

By Lynnette Cantos

Bad Bunny reaches global status, ushering in a new era of reggaeton

Also in Music

Mayday Parade, Waterparks bring together generations of bummed out kids at Orlando's Sad Summer Festival

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

The Sad Summer Festival will stop by Orlando with artists like Mayday Parade, Magnolia Park and Waterparks on July 15.

Florence + the Machine bring 'Dance Fever' to Orlando's Amway Center this September

By Melanie M. Morales

Florence + the Machine bring 'Dance Fever' to Orlando's Amway Center this September

The Zombies invade Orlando's Plaza Live in April

By Matthew Moyer

The Zombies invade Orlando's Plaza Live in April

Big Daddy Kane and Color Me Badd coming to Orlando this weekend for a night of ’80s and ’90s nostalgia

By Matthew Moyer

Big Daddy Kane
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us