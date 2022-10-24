ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

KEM, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild bring their 'Soul II Soul' tour to Orlando next spring

Get ready to groove

By on Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 3:05 pm

click to enlarge Musical and critically acclaimed artist KEM, along with Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild, is coming to Orlando on Friday, April 21. Tickets go on sale for the grand tour this Friday, Oct. 28. - Photo via KEM / Official Facebook
Photo via KEM / Official Facebook
Musical and critically acclaimed artist KEM, along with Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild, is coming to Orlando on Friday, April 21. Tickets go on sale for the grand tour this Friday, Oct. 28.

R&B icons KEM and Ledisi, along with special guest Musiq Soulchild, are coming to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena as part of their Soul II Soul tour next spring.

Headliner KEM is most known for this warm sound, one that mixes jazz, soul and R&B. The three-time Grammy-nominated musician is known for multiple hit songs such as 'I can't stop loving you', 'Love Calls' and 'Nobody'.

Performing alongside him is Ledisi, a Grammy award-winning artist who uses her powerhouse vocals to bring her lyrics to life. She has won three Soul Train Music Awards and performed beside artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Dave Matthews and Vince Gill.

Special guest Musiq Soulchild uses a blend of 1970s soul, hip-hop and R&B to create hits like "Just Friends (Sunny)," "sobeautiful" and "Love." The artist uses the name Soulchild to show respect and admiration for the musicians and genre that influenced him to make his own music.

The Soul II Soul tour will be making its way to Orlando on Friday, April 21. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

