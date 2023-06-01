Karol G adds Orlando stadium show to hotly anticipated summer U.S. tour

The Latin pop star added new dates to keep up with overwhelming demand

By on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 1:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Karol G adds stadium show in Orlando to 2023 tour - Photo courtesy Karol G/Facebook
Photo courtesy Karol G/Facebook
Karol G adds stadium show in Orlando to 2023 tour
Latin pop superstar Karol G on Thursday announced that new shows have been added to her much-anticipated summer Mañana Será Bonito tour, including one in Orlando.

The 12-city Mañana Será Bonito trek takes in stadiums all across the country, starting in August in Las Vegas and ending late September in Boston.

The Camping World stadium show on Sept. 24 — also the penultimate show of the tour — was one of a handful of new shows added to keep up with fan demand. Karol G's only Florida dates will be playing this Orlando show, and Miami on Aug. 25-26.

The tour follows on the heels of new album Mañana Será Bonito, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — also the first all-Spanish-language album by a woman to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 tallies ever.

Karol G headlines Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at noon through Ticketmaster.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Katie Burkess steps into the spotlight at last with new single 'Stone Cold Love'

By Bao Le-Huu

Katie Burkess steps into the spotlight at last

Waterparks make triumphant return to Orlando Saturday with sold-out House of Blues show

By Gabby Macogay

Waterparks return to Orlando on Saturday

Downtown Orlando venue Ace Cafe is closing

By Matthew Moyer

The downtown venue announced its closure on Sunday

Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias to give Orlando the full 'Trilogy' when their co-headlining tour comes to town

By Matthew Moyer

Trilogy: Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias

Also in Music

Jonas Van den Bossche goes indie rock? Listen to new single 'Spirals on the Horizon' and find out

By Bao Le-Huu

Jonas Van den Bossche releaeses new music

Katie Burkess steps into the spotlight at last with new single 'Stone Cold Love'

By Bao Le-Huu

Katie Burkess steps into the spotlight at last

Orlando Gay Chorus doesn’t just ‘say gay,’ they ‘sing gay’ — and sing it loudly

By Matthew Moyer

Eskamani and the Orlando Gay Chorus

Downtown Orlando venue Ace Cafe is closing

By Matthew Moyer

The downtown venue announced its closure on Sunday
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us