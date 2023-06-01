Karol G adds Orlando stadium show to hotly anticipated summer U.S. tour

Photo courtesy Karol G/Facebook
Karol G adds stadium show in Orlando to 2023 tour
Latin pop superstar Karol G on Thursday announced that new shows have been added to her much-anticipated summer Mañana Será Bonito tour, including one in Orlando.
The 12-city Mañana Será Bonito trek takes in stadiums all across the country, starting in August in Las Vegas and ending late September in Boston.
The Camping World stadium show on Sept. 24 — also the penultimate show of the tour — was one of a handful of new shows added to keep up with fan demand. Karol G's only Florida dates will be playing this Orlando show, and Miami on Aug. 25-26.
The tour follows on the heels of new album Mañana Será Bonito
, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — also the first all-Spanish-language album by a woman to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 tallies ever
.
Karol G headlines Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at noon through Ticketmaster
.
