Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Kali Uchis to headline Orlando’s Hard Rock Live as part of Red Moon in Venus tour

She just killed at Coachella with a triumphant set — now see her command the spotlight

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 11:13 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kalis Uchis brings her Red Moon in Venus tour to Orlando Monday - Photo by Cho Gi-Seok
Photo by Cho Gi-Seok
Kalis Uchis brings her Red Moon in Venus tour to Orlando Monday

The stars are aligning perfectly as Kali Uchis brings her "Red Moon in Venus" tour to the City Beautiful.

Soulful singer Uchis was born of Colombian descent and rose to fame after notable collabs with Diplo and Tyler, the Creator (who she opened for in 2021 at the Amway Center as well). Since then, she's partnered creatively with the all-star likes of Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg and Steve Lacy.

Her most recent record Red Moon in Venus is her third studio album, finding lyrical inspiration in nostalgia, femininity and spirituality. The lush, sultry album was a hit on the charts, ranking No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with hits like "I Wish You Roses" and "Hasta Cuando."

She just killed at Coachella with a triumphant set — now see her command the spotlight. Special guest Raye opens the evening.

8 p.m., Monday, May 1, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $49.50-$79.50.

Event Details
Kali Uchis, Raye

Kali Uchis, Raye

Mon., May 1, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$49.50-$79.50

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hayley Kiyoko gives us a panoramic view into her latest tour as Orlando kicks off the U.S. leg

By Gabby Macogay

Hayley Kiyoko

Country royalty Georgette Jones will be a hot ticket at the Orange Blossom Opry this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Georgette Jones comes to town this weekend

Anuel AA to kick off tour in legendary fashion in Orlando on Friday

By Reina Nieves

Anuel AA kicks off his U.S. tour in Orlando Friday

Brian ‘Vegan Black Metal Chef’ Manowitz releases new music as Forever Dawn

By Bao Le-Huu

Brian Manowitz steps out from his Vegan Black Metal Chef to release new music as Forever Dawn

Also in Music

Brian ‘Vegan Black Metal Chef’ Manowitz releases new music as Forever Dawn

By Bao Le-Huu

Brian Manowitz steps out from his Vegan Black Metal Chef to release new music as Forever Dawn

Hayley Kiyoko gives us a panoramic view into her latest tour as Orlando kicks off the U.S. leg

By Gabby Macogay

Hayley Kiyoko

Record Store Day returns across Orlando on Saturday

By Gabby Macogay

Record stores across Orlando will play host to Record Store Day exclusives (and crowds)

Orlando singer/songwriter Zoya Zafar returns with gorgeous new single ‘Wordz’

By Bao Le-Huu

Zoya Zafar blesses Orlando with new music this week
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us