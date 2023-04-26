Kali Uchis to headline Orlando’s Hard Rock Live as part of Red Moon in Venus tour

click to enlarge Photo by Cho Gi-Seok Kalis Uchis brings her Red Moon in Venus tour to Orlando Monday

The stars are aligning perfectly as Kali Uchis brings her "Red Moon in Venus" tour to the City Beautiful.



Soulful singer Uchis was born of Colombian descent and rose to fame after notable collabs with Diplo and Tyler, the Creator (who she opened for in 2021 at the Amway Center as well). Since then, she's partnered creatively with the all-star likes of Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg and Steve Lacy.



Her most recent record Red Moon in Venus is her third studio album, finding lyrical inspiration in nostalgia, femininity and spirituality. The lush, sultry album was a hit on the charts, ranking No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with hits like "I Wish You Roses" and "Hasta Cuando."



She just killed at Coachella with a triumphant set — now see her command the spotlight. Special guest Raye opens the evening.



8 p.m., Monday, May 1, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $49.50-$79.50.

