Kabuki-masked rock rioters Daikaiju return to Orlando in early November

Photo courtesy Daikaiju/Facebook Daikaiju return to Will's on Tuesday

Alabama cult heroes Daikaiju are a live experience that sells itself. They 1) play a punk-charged brand of surf rock, 2) perform wearing kabuki masks and 3) are known to go all Monotonix-wild during their live shows, with antics like lighting shit on fire and having their performances spill out onto the street.If you require any more incentive than that, then you will never be satisfied and are destined to die miserable. Opening will be esteemed Orlando garage punks Fatties.