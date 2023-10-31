Kabuki-masked rock rioters Daikaiju return to Orlando in early November

Surf-rock, masks, fire — all boxes checked

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 5:05 pm

Daikaiju return to Will's on Tuesday - Photo courtesy Daikaiju/Facebook
Photo courtesy Daikaiju/Facebook
Daikaiju return to Will's on Tuesday
Alabama cult heroes Daikaiju are a live experience that sells itself. They 1) play a punk-charged brand of surf rock, 2) perform wearing kabuki masks and 3) are known to go all Monotonix-wild during their live shows, with antics like lighting shit on fire and having their performances spill out onto the street.

If you require any more incentive than that, then you will never be satisfied and are destined to die miserable. Opening will be esteemed Orlando garage punks Fatties.

Event Details
Daikaiju, Fatties

Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15-$20
