J.Lo cancels the rest of her United States tour, including Orlando show in June

‘I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again’

By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 5:57 pm

Jennifer Lopez has canceled the entirety of her North American tour, including an Orlando show set for late June.

Lopez announced on Friday that she has put the kibosh on her U.S. tour, which was set to kick off here in Orlando with a show at the Kia Center on June 26.

Live Nation first broke the news, saying that J.Lo was putting the tour on hold to "spend time with family and friends." Lopez herself posted on her official site: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."

Back in March, Lopez struck six dates from her initial summer tour itinerary — including a Tampa show — amidst rumblings of sluggish ticket sales, according to Variety.

Refunds will be dispensed at point of purchase.

Matthew Moyer

May 29, 2024

