J.Lo cancels the rest of her United States tour, including Orlando show in June

Lopez announced on Friday that she has put the kibosh on her U.S. tour, which was set to kick off here in Orlando with a show at the Kia Center on June 26.
Live Nation first broke the news, saying that J.Lo was putting the tour on hold to "spend time with family and friends." Lopez herself posted on her official site: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."
Back in March, Lopez struck six dates from her initial summer tour itinerary — including a Tampa show — amidst rumblings of sluggish ticket sales, according to Variety.
Refunds will be dispensed at point of purchase.
