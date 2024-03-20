Jazz-guitar giant Pat Metheny comes to Orlando's Steinmetz Hall this weekend

If he doesn't play anything from 'Zero Tolerance for Silence,' we riot

By on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at 11:13 am

Jazz giant Pat Metheny is coming to the Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend for a concert.

The lion-maned Metheny is renowned for stretching the limits of the jazz form and collaborating with everyone from Joni Mitchell to Derek Bailey, playing solo and leading a multiplicity of ensembles bearing his name.

Though the tour is nominally to promote his latest (and Grammy-nominated) album, Dream Box, in a recent interview, Metheny cautioned audience members to expect, well, the unexpected:
Although this tour is under the auspices of that release, really what it is is a chance for me to visit all the different ways I have played 'solo' across the years. There is quite a range of things in that zone to investigate. Over the course of a couple of hours, I can explore a whole world of sounds and approaches to what a solo performance can be for me. 
Sounds good to us.

Pat Metheny plays the Steinmetz on Sunday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available through the Dr. Phillips Center.

