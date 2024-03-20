Jazz-guitar giant Pat Metheny comes to Orlando's Steinmetz Hall this weekend

The lion-maned Metheny is renowned for stretching the limits of the jazz form and collaborating with everyone from Joni Mitchell to Derek Bailey, playing solo and leading a multiplicity of ensembles bearing his name.
Though the tour is nominally to promote his latest (and Grammy-nominated) album, Dream Box, in a recent interview, Metheny cautioned audience members to expect, well, the unexpected:
Although this tour is under the auspices of that release, really what it is is a chance for me to visit all the different ways I have played 'solo' across the years. There is quite a range of things in that zone to investigate. Over the course of a couple of hours, I can explore a whole world of sounds and approaches to what a solo performance can be for me.Sounds good to us.
Pat Metheny plays the Steinmetz on Sunday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available through the Dr. Phillips Center.
Event Details
Location Details
