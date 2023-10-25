It'll be a bloody costume party when GWAR plays the Beacham

The ‘Age of Imbeciles’ tour wraps in the City Beautiful

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 5:12 pm

click to enlarge GWAR wrap up their tour at the Beacham Oct. 30 - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
GWAR wrap up their tour at the Beacham Oct. 30
Alien shredders GWAR are in the midst of an autumn U.S. tour and they're wrapping up the whole marauding campaign in Orlando right before Halloween — which couldn't be more appropriate.

The otherworldly barbarians play the final date of their Age of Imbeciles tour in downtown Orlando, and they've even got added firepower in the form of OG hardcore maniacs Negative Approach. NA are a tough act to follow even for GWAR, but they'll surely make up for it with untold gallons of fake blood spilled, gruesome prosthetics and unhinged fun.

GWAR, Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Christ play the Beacham on Monday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets are, improbably, still available.

Event Details
Gwar, Negative Approach, X-Cops, Cancer Christ

Gwar, Negative Approach, X-Cops, Cancer Christ

Mon., Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$30-$40
Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363

11 events 157 articles

