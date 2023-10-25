It'll be a bloody costume party when GWAR plays the Beacham

The otherworldly barbarians play the final date of their Age of Imbeciles tour in downtown Orlando, and they've even got added firepower in the form of OG hardcore maniacs Negative Approach. NA are a tough act to follow even for GWAR, but they'll surely make up for it with untold gallons of fake blood spilled, gruesome prosthetics and unhinged fun.
GWAR, Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Christ play the Beacham on Monday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets are, improbably, still available.
