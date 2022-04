Industrial band KMFDM to stomp into Orlando this autumn

Photo courtesy KMFDM/Facebook

What does KMFDM stand for? There's been some colorful theories over the years, but one thing they'll certainly be standing "on" is an Orlando stage in September as part of an imminent North American tour.The European industrial-metal stompers were originally supposed to hit the City Beautiful as part of Ministry's anniversary tour last month. But hopefully this solo headlining date — a celebration of the band's breakthrough 1995 albumofficially joining the 27 club — is a worthy consolation prize.KMFDM play the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 20, through Ticketmaster