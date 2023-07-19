2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Hip-hop hero Michael Franti brings his Spearhead to Apopka Amphitheater

The multi-talented frontman hits the road this summer

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 1:00 am

Michael Franti
Michael Franti courtesy photo

In criminally overlooked early 1990s industrial rap duo Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy, Michael Franti was one of the most literate and angry young men on the alternative scene of the day.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Franti is the longtime frontman of a bit more laid-back but every bit as passionate band Spearhead, who deal in a hybridization of reggae and funk and hip-hop. The multi-talented Franti has also subdivided his formidable energies into a plethora of other projects, including running the Soulshine hotel/entertainment complex in Bali, working in film, podcasting and doing voice-over gigs. But summer has sounded its siren call — though that might also be a heat mirage — and Franti and co. are back out on the road.

3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka, apopka.gov, $26-$41.

Event Details
Michael Franti and Spearhead

Michael Franti and Spearhead

Thu., July 20, 5:30 p.m.

Apopka Amphitheater 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka West

Buy Tickets

$26-$41
Location Details

Apopka Amphitheater

3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka West

407-703-1777

2 events 3 articles
Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

