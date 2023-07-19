Hip-hop hero Michael Franti brings his Spearhead to Apopka Amphitheater

In criminally overlooked early 1990s industrial rap duo Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy, Michael Franti was one of the most literate and angry young men on the alternative scene of the day.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Franti is the longtime frontman of a bit more laid-back but every bit as passionate band Spearhead, who deal in a hybridization of reggae and funk and hip-hop. The multi-talented Franti has also subdivided his formidable energies into a plethora of other projects, including running the Soulshine hotel/entertainment complex in Bali, working in film, podcasting and doing voice-over gigs. But summer has sounded its siren call — though that might also be a heat mirage — and Franti and co. are back out on the road.

3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka, apopka.gov, $26-$41.