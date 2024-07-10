BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Helmets on: Daft Punk tribute act One More Time to play Orlando

Are they 'Doin' It Right'?

Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 6:44 pm

click to enlarge Daft Punk Tribute comes to Orlando in July - Photo courtesy Vanguard
Photo courtesy Vanguard
Daft Punk Tribute comes to Orlando in July
Even the enigmatic and masked French dance outfit Daft Punk have a tribute act these days — their is dubbed One More Time. And that duo of helmeted musical cosplayers are headed to Orlando this month. Viva post-postmodernism!

Daft Punk themselves may have hung up their helmets a few years back, but One More Time have done their "homework" and stepped into the twosome's stylish breach, and seem to be doing a pretty credible job of it. Put down your vinyl copy of Discovery later this month and judge for yourself.

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk performs at Vanguard Live at 10 p.m. Friday, July 19. Tickets are still available through Vanguard and Eventbrite.

Event Details
One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk

Fri., July 19, 10 p.m.

The Vanguard 578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$10-$49.99
Location Details

The Vanguard

578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

817-583-1136


Matthew Moyer

July 10, 2024

