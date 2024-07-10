Helmets on: Daft Punk tribute act One More Time to play Orlando

Daft Punk themselves may have hung up their helmets a few years back, but One More Time have done their "homework" and stepped into the twosome's stylish breach, and seem to be doing a pretty credible job of it. Put down your vinyl copy of Discovery later this month and judge for yourself.
One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk performs at Vanguard Live at 10 p.m. Friday, July 19. Tickets are still available through Vanguard and Eventbrite.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed