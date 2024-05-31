BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Hello, we've got to let you know that Lionel Richie plays Orlando's Kia Center this week

Maybe he'll play all night long? Yes, but also probably no.

By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 11:45 am

This night is about this Lionel Richie's music, not his cologne
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire are out on yet another leg of their popular "Sing a Song All Night Long" tour, and they're headed to Orlando this week.

The co-headliners are out on the road together until mid-June, and the only other chance to see them in Florida was Jacksonville (booo!) a couple of days ago.

We peeped a recent setlist on Uproxx and Richie is going heavy on the hits, playing everything from "Say You Say Me" to "All Night Long" and from a solo "We Are the World" to the Commodores' "Easy."

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire play the Kia Center on Friday, May 31. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind and Fire

Fri., May 31, 6:30 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

$56-$496
Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com



Matthew Moyer

