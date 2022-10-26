Glove headline downtown Orlando's Social on Friday

Photo courtesy the Social/Facebook Glove

When I reviewed one of Glove’s early performances in 2019 at Soundbar, I knew and noted that this arty Tampa band was special. Now they’re coming back to town to prove my ass right, thank you very much.Since that revelatory night, these seductive new wavers have ridden their high style on up to lots of high-profile national appearances at primetime festivals and supporting names like Jack White, A Place to Bury Strangers, Broncho and the Nude Party.The last time they were here, they opened for Wavves. Now, only a year later, they’re returning to top the big marquee themselves. Go see why Glove are one of the hottest rising Florida bands right now.