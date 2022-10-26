ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Glove headline downtown Orlando's Social on Friday

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 1:30 am

Glove - Photo courtesy the Social/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Social/Facebook
Glove

When I reviewed one of Glove’s early performances in 2019 at Soundbar, I knew and noted that this arty Tampa band was special. Now they’re coming back to town to prove my ass right, thank you very much.

Since that revelatory night, these seductive new wavers have ridden their high style on up to lots of high-profile national appearances at primetime festivals and supporting names like Jack White, A Place to Bury Strangers, Broncho and the Nude Party.

The last time they were here, they opened for Wavves. Now, only a year later, they’re returning to top the big marquee themselves. Go see why Glove are one of the hottest rising Florida bands right now.

Event Details
Glove

Glove

Fri., Oct. 28, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$15

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
