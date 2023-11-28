'Glee' alum Darren Criss brings musical holiday revue to Orlando Wednesday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Ticketmaster Get ready for a Very Darren Crissmas on Wednesday

Location Details Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown 844-513-2014 8 events 184 articles

Darren Criss wishes you “A Very Darren Crissmas” as he brings his new holiday album to Orlando.This Emmy and Golden Globe winner is a seasoned performer, rising to the heights of stardom after starring as fan-favorite Blaine Anderson on. (There was a running joke in the industry that if Criss performed your song on the show, you were done for. Nobody could top his covers.)Criss is also no stranger to the stage, having starred in multiple Broadway shows includingand, alongside being the co-founder of his own musical theater company, StarKid Productions. Now, Criss is ready to spread some cheer with his fave Christmas classics and modern holiday hits.Superfans of Criss’ work can also score meet-and-greet tickets, which include priority entry and seating, a photo op and limited edition merch. And, really, is there a better way to celebrate the Crissmas season? We’ll wait.