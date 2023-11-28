'Glee' alum Darren Criss brings musical holiday revue to Orlando Wednesday

This Emmy and Golden Globe winner is a seasoned performer, rising to the heights of stardom after starring as fan-favorite Blaine Anderson on Glee. (There was a running joke in the industry that if Criss performed your song on the show, you were done for. Nobody could top his covers.)
Criss is also no stranger to the stage, having starred in multiple Broadway shows including How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, alongside being the co-founder of his own musical theater company, StarKid Productions. Now, Criss is ready to spread some cheer with his fave Christmas classics and modern holiday hits.
Superfans of Criss’ work can also score meet-and-greet tickets, which include priority entry and seating, a photo op and limited edition merch. And, really, is there a better way to celebrate the Crissmas season? We’ll wait.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $34.50-$193.50.
