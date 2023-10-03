click to enlarge Courtesy photo Todrick Hall plays the House of Blues on Tuesday

Location Details House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney 407-934-2583 41 events 171 articles

If you can think of any prestige job in the entertainment industry, there’s a good chance that Todrick Hall has experience doing it. The multi-talented celebrity has dipped his feet into the tidepools of composing, Broadway acting, rapping, dancing, producing and influencing the masses on social media.He has worked alongside industry legends like RuPaul and Taylor Swift and has appeared on numerous reality television shows likeandNow Hall is embarking on another tour across the continent, and “The Velvet Rage: North American Tour” hits the House of Blues Tuesday. The 33-date tour features support from performers Jenni Thomasson, Aisha Yamamoto, Ander Arabolaza Errandonea, Deron Walker, Jahari White and Liam Roodhouse.