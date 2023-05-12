Future Bartenderz play first show as full band, with Fatties and Palmettes in support

Celebrating yet another milestone, their next album — a whopping double album whose title, Millswills Willsbillies, is a hyperlocal sendup of the Kinks’ Muswell Hillbillies — will also be released the week of the show.
Powered by an all-star roster of accomplished local players, expect the sly, left-field cleverness of Costello’s art-punk to be rendered in more color and vibrance than ever before.
Opening will be local underground faves the Palmettes and Fatties.
8 p.m. Monday, May 15, Will’s Pub, $7.
