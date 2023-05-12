BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Future Bartenderz play first show as full band, with Fatties and Palmettes in support

See the Bartenderz earn their 'z' as an ensemble at last

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 5:02 pm

Future Bartenderz perform as a full band for the first time Monday - Photo courtesy Future Bartenderz/Facebook
Photo courtesy Future Bartenderz/Facebook
Future Bartenderz perform as a full band for the first time Monday
Brian Costello’s solo recording project Future Bartenderz has manifested live from time to time as a one-man show. But this momentous event will be the debut of Future Bartenderz as a full band, finally earning that “z.”

Celebrating yet another milestone, their next album — a whopping double album whose title, Millswills Willsbillies, is a hyperlocal sendup of the Kinks’ Muswell Hillbillies — will also be released the week of the show.

Powered by an all-star roster of accomplished local players, expect the sly, left-field cleverness of Costello’s art-punk to be rendered in more color and vibrance than ever before.

Opening will be local underground faves the Palmettes and Fatties.

8 p.m. Monday, May 15, Will’s Pub, $7.
About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
