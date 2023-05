Future Bartenderz play first show as full band, with Fatties and Palmettes in support

Photo courtesy Future Bartenderz/Facebook Future Bartenderz perform as a full band for the first time Monday

Brian Costello’s solo recording project Future Bartenderz has manifested live from time to time as a one-man show. But this momentous event will be the debut of Future Bartenderz as a full band, finally earning that “z.”Celebrating yet another milestone, their next album — a whopping double album whose title,is a hyperlocal sendup of the Kinks’ Muswell Hillbillies — will also be released the week of the show.Powered by an all-star roster of accomplished local players, expect the sly, left-field cleverness of Costello’s art-punk to be rendered in more color and vibrance than ever before.Opening will be local underground faves the Palmettes and Fatties.