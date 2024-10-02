Freestyle Free for All brings freewheeling and still fresh sounds to downtown Orlando

Exposé, Lisa Lisa, TKA and Cover Girls all get down at the Kia Center

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 2:24 pm

click to enlarge It's a freestyle party in Orlando this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
It's a freestyle party in Orlando this weekend
First, a technical clarification on this weekend’s Freestyle Free for All Tour in case anyone misread it like me and got a little carried away. For fans of Latin freestyle music, it will indeed be a free- for-all — note the hyphens. It will not, however, be free at all.

But there’s plenty of reason to get pumped, because this lineup is a cornucopia of classic freestyle names. A-list hall-of-famers like Exposé, Lisa Lisa, TKA and Cover Girls join deeper-cut Latin-pop acts like Cynthia, Johnny and Cover Girls join deeper-cut Latin-pop acts like Cynthia, Johnny O, Brenda K. Starr, Coro and Giggles. Also, while not freestyle, Freedom Williams from C+C Music Factory and No Mercy will rep the 1990s in this stacked nostalgia trip.

Dust off them Z. Cavariccis now, party people.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Kia Center, $39-$138.

Event Details
Freestyle Free For All

Freestyle Free For All

Sat., Oct. 5, 8 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$59-$125
Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com



Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
October 2, 2024

