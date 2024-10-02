Freestyle Free for All brings freewheeling and still fresh sounds to downtown Orlando

But there’s plenty of reason to get pumped, because this lineup is a cornucopia of classic freestyle names. A-list hall-of-famers like Exposé, Lisa Lisa, TKA and Cover Girls join deeper-cut Latin-pop acts like Cynthia, Johnny and Cover Girls join deeper-cut Latin-pop acts like Cynthia, Johnny O, Brenda K. Starr, Coro and Giggles. Also, while not freestyle, Freedom Williams from C+C Music Factory and No Mercy will rep the 1990s in this stacked nostalgia trip.
Dust off them Z. Cavariccis now, party people.
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Kia Center, $39-$138.
