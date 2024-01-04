Folk music icon Judy Collins plays Orlando's Plaza Live in mid-January

The 80-plus-year-old Collins will soon be back on the road, touring behind Spellbound — a new album of all original songs — with a lengthy winter jaunt that kicks off right here in Orlando next week.
Collins, surviving and still performing even after many decades in the spotlight, was somewhat circumspect when musing on her own tips for making it through another year during a recent conversation with Creative Loafing Tampa. “I don’t know the answer to any of these questions, except that I do know that it’s one day at a time,” she said. “To show gentleness, to show respect, to show forgiveness, to be an even-handed neighbor and friend — the kindness to one another is essential.”
Judy Collins headlines the freshly reopened Plaza Live on Friday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets are (somehow) still available through AXS.
This show joins February's Willie Nelson show in Apopka as concerts by legends that you really don't want to miss.
