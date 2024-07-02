Epcot reveals full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series with Boyz II Men, Yellowcard and more

From late August through early mid-November, a rotating procession of acts from the 1980s through to the present day — including new-to-the-fest acts like Yellowcard, the Wanted and David Archuleta — will entertain attendees at the theme park's popular International Food & Wine Festival.
The full lineup for Eat to the Beat is …
Aug. 30-31: The Fray
Sept. 1-2: Sugar Ray
Sept. 6-7: Hoobastank
Sept. 8-9: Yellowcard
Sept. 13-14: Tiffany
Sept. 15-16: MercyMe
Sept. 20-21: Sheila E.
Sept. 22-23: The Wanted
Sept. 27: Luis Figueroa
Sept. 28-29: Mau Y Ricky
Sept. 30: Jesse & Joy
Oct. 4-5: Aloe Blacc
Oct. 6-7: Joey Fatone & Friends
Oct. 11-12: We The Kings
Oct. 13-14: Switchfoot
Oct. 18-19: David Archuleta
Oct. 20-21: Billy Ocean
Oct. 25-28: Hanson
Nov. 1-2: Haley Reinhart
Nov. 3-4: Boyz II Men
Nov. 8-9: Magic!
Nov. 10-11: Parmalee
Nov. 15-16: Smash Mouth
Nov. 17-18: 98 Degrees
Eat to the Beat concerts happen at the America Gardens Theatre stage at Epcot, and admission is included with a ticket into the park on a first-come, first-served basis. However, Epcot is also offering up dining packages with guaranteed seating to these concerts.
