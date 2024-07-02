BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Epcot reveals full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series with Boyz II Men, Yellowcard and more

Sugar Ray, Hanson and Hoobastank will also play the series

By on Tue, Jul 2, 2024 at 4:58 pm

Boyz II Men want you to 'Eat to the Beat' with them at Epcot - Photo courtesy Boyz II Men/Facebook
Photo courtesy Boyz II Men/Facebook
Boyz II Men want you to 'Eat to the Beat' with them at Epcot
The full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series has finally been unveiled, with a mix of new and nostalgic acts across genre providing a sonic accompaniment to the International Food & Wine Festival at Epcot.

From late August through early mid-November, a rotating procession of acts from the 1980s through to the present day — including new-to-the-fest acts like Yellowcard, the Wanted and David Archuleta — will entertain attendees at the theme park's popular International Food & Wine Festival.

The full lineup for Eat to the Beat is …

Aug. 30-31: The Fray
Sept. 1-2: Sugar Ray
Sept. 6-7: Hoobastank
Sept. 8-9: Yellowcard
Sept. 13-14: Tiffany
Sept. 15-16: MercyMe
Sept. 20-21: Sheila E.
Sept. 22-23: The Wanted
Sept. 27: Luis Figueroa
Sept. 28-29: Mau Y Ricky
Sept. 30: Jesse & Joy
Oct. 4-5: Aloe Blacc
Oct. 6-7: Joey Fatone & Friends
Oct. 11-12: We The Kings
Oct. 13-14: Switchfoot
Oct. 18-19: David Archuleta
Oct. 20-21: Billy Ocean
Oct. 25-28: Hanson
Nov. 1-2: Haley Reinhart
Nov. 3-4: Boyz II Men
Nov. 8-9: Magic!
Nov. 10-11: Parmalee
Nov. 15-16: Smash Mouth
Nov. 17-18: 98 Degrees

Eat to the Beat concerts happen at the America Gardens Theatre stage at Epcot, and admission is included with a ticket into the park on a first-come, first-served basis. However, Epcot is also offering up dining packages with guaranteed seating to these concerts.

Epcot

200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-824-4321

disneyworld.disney.go.com


Matthew Moyer

