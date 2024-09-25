'Enough About Me' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz as he releases star-studded solo album

click to enlarge Photo by Darci Ricciardi 'Enough About Me,' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz

When you put about a couple decades’ worth of time into a scene as a tirelessly fertile artist who’s also a generous collaborator, you tend to rack up a lot of friends.That’s the story of Jeff Ilgenfritz, whose prolific footprint in the Orlando music scene has a length, width and depth that few can match. His résumé is a long and accomplished continuum of notable acts that reads like a shorthand history of Orlando music and includes Mumpsy, The Heathens, Moonmen From Mars, Luscious Lisa, Florida Slang, Corvus, Incorporated, Great Graves and more.Although he was either the leader or at least a core member of most of those bands, Ilgenfritz finally struck out on his own last year with the debut of solo vehicle The Real Fritz. But already it seems that he’s back to his old familial ways on the new Real Fritz album. As a glorious result, this sophomore collection looks more like a studded cavalcade of Orlando stars than a solo record.In addition to multiple bandmates in every one of the aforementioned Ilgenfritz acts, the guest list here also includes members of groups like The Sh-Booms, American Party Machine, Bob on Blonde, Dirt McCoy, The Punching Contest and Forget Myself, among others. Even though there are nearly two dozen cameos across these 10 songs,still plays like an unmistakably Jeff Ilgenfritz album.In fact,is more a return to Ilgenfritz’s famously effervescent indie-pop optimism than even The Real Fritz’s previous album,. Unlike the often reflective tenor of that 2023 debut, this new batch is a mostly upbeat ride of big, swaying hooks and more rock vigor than usual. Even the slower songs are still lush with melodic swells. In total, the album’s a well-stocked excursion powered by sails full of gust and gusto.Released on Post Records, Enough About Me now streams everywhere and atop TLU's Spotify playlist. It’s also available on limited-edition cassette via Illuminated Paths. Better yet, hear these songs live this weekend at the Real Fritz album release show with New Eagles ().