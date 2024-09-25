'Enough About Me' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz as he releases star-studded solo album

'Effervescent indie-pop optimism'

By on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 at 5:20 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 'Enough About Me,' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz - Photo by Darci Ricciardi
Photo by Darci Ricciardi
'Enough About Me,' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz
When you put about a couple decades’ worth of time into a scene as a tirelessly fertile artist who’s also a generous collaborator, you tend to rack up a lot of friends.

That’s the story of Jeff Ilgenfritz, whose prolific footprint in the Orlando music scene has a length, width and depth that few can match. His résumé is a long and accomplished continuum of notable acts that reads like a shorthand history of Orlando music and includes Mumpsy, The Heathens, Moonmen From Mars, Luscious Lisa, Florida Slang, Corvus, Incorporated, Great Graves and more.

Although he was either the leader or at least a core member of most of those bands, Ilgenfritz finally struck out on his own last year with the debut of solo vehicle The Real Fritz. But already it seems that he’s back to his old familial ways on the new Real Fritz album Enough About Me. As a glorious result, this sophomore collection looks more like a studded cavalcade of Orlando stars than a solo record.

In addition to multiple bandmates in every one of the aforementioned Ilgenfritz acts, the guest list here also includes members of groups like The Sh-Booms, American Party Machine, Bob on Blonde, Dirt McCoy, The Punching Contest and Forget Myself, among others. Even though there are nearly two dozen cameos across these 10 songs, Enough About Me still plays like an unmistakably Jeff Ilgenfritz album.

In fact, Enough About Me is more a return to Ilgenfritz’s famously effervescent indie-pop optimism than even The Real Fritz’s previous album, All In Now. Unlike the often reflective tenor of that 2023 debut, this new batch is a mostly upbeat ride of big, swaying hooks and more rock vigor than usual. Even the slower songs are still lush with melodic swells. In total, the album’s a well-stocked excursion powered by sails full of gust and gusto.

Released on Post Records, Enough About Me now streams everywhere and atop TLU's Spotify playlist. It’s also available on limited-edition cassette via Illuminated Paths. Better yet, hear these songs live this weekend at the Real Fritz album release show with New Eagles (8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Stardust Video & Coffee, free).


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Postponed: House-music luminary Mark Farina comes to Orlando's Iron Cow

By Bao Le-Huu

Mark Farina comes to Iron Cow

Violent Femmes reschedule Orlando show due to storm concerns (but it's still very soon!)

By Matthew Moyer

Violent Femmes turn Orlando into 'Hallowed Ground'

Sexyy Red reschedules Orlando stop of the 'Sexyy Red 4 President' tour to early October

By Lucy Dillon

Sexyy Red brings her candidacy to Orlando this week

Thrull, Gillian Carter and Usurp Synapse are perhaps this week's most thrilling heavy music bill in Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu

Thrull release new mini-album 'Hard Mental Reset'

Postponed: House-music luminary Mark Farina comes to Orlando's Iron Cow

By Bao Le-Huu

Mark Farina comes to Iron Cow

Ray LaMontagne looks back musically at the Orlando stop of his 'Long Way Home' tour

By Kendal Asbury

Ray LaMontagne plays the Dr. Phillips Center

Dorian Electra might just be the future of pop music — find out for yourself this weekend at the Social

By Kurt Ramos

Dorian Electra gets glam at The Social this weekend

Cuban music legends Buena Vista Social Orchestra head to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

By Lucy Dillon

Buena Vista Social Orchestra comes to the Dr. Phillips Center
More

September 25, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us