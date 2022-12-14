Elizabeth Ward celebrates new album release at the Imperial Orlando this week

Photo courtesy Elizabeth Ward/Facebook
Elizabeth Ward plays an album-release show this week
Local Americana songbird Elizabeth Ward first came to prominence as a standout member of country-rock band Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse. Although a backup singer there, her voice always rang bright and powerful, more alongside than behind the mighty Foley.
Recently, she’s been emerging as a solo artist and will unveil new album Silver-Lining
at this release show. Supporting will be fellow locals Cat Ridgeway and Casey Brents.
(7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, The Imperial Orlando, no cover)