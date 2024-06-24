BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando lineup for November is unveiled, featuring over 100 acts

Diplo, Alesso, Tiësto, Steve Aoki and Carl Cox all feature

By on Mon, Jun 24, 2024 at 7:06 pm

click to enlarge EDC is back this autumn and, indeed, bigger than ever - Photo via Matt Lehman
Photo via Matt Lehman
EDC is back this autumn and, indeed, bigger than ever
Organizers of gargantuan annual EDM fest Electric Daisy Carnival have announced the list of performers for this autumn's event, and it features an eye-popping 100-plus performers.

This year's lineup includes Diplo, Alesso, Eric Prydz, Kaskade, Tiësto, John Summit, Fisher, Alison Wonderland, Illenium, Mochakk, Slander, Oliver Heldens, Benny Benassi, Dimitri Vegas, Steve Aoki, Carl Cox, Vintage Culture, Jaden Thompson, Natalia Roth, Layla Benitez, Lost Frequencies, Odd Mob, Troyboi and Zeds Dead.

The performers will be sprawled over four stages: kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN and stereoBLOOM. Additionally, the Rynobus Art Car (is it a mobile stage? a "mutant vehicle"? both?) will give a daylong spotlight to Orlando's infamous Florida breaks sound.

Electric Daisy Carnival happens Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10, at Tinker Field in downtown Orlando. Tickets and passes go on sale starting Thursday, June 27, through the festival's website.
Location Details

Tinker Field

287 S. Tampa Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-649-7297


Matthew Moyer

