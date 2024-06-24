Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando lineup for November is unveiled, featuring over 100 acts

This year's lineup includes Diplo, Alesso, Eric Prydz, Kaskade, Tiësto, John Summit, Fisher, Alison Wonderland, Illenium, Mochakk, Slander, Oliver Heldens, Benny Benassi, Dimitri Vegas, Steve Aoki, Carl Cox, Vintage Culture, Jaden Thompson, Natalia Roth, Layla Benitez, Lost Frequencies, Odd Mob, Troyboi and Zeds Dead.
The performers will be sprawled over four stages: kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN and stereoBLOOM. Additionally, the Rynobus Art Car (is it a mobile stage? a "mutant vehicle"? both?) will give a daylong spotlight to Orlando's infamous Florida breaks sound.
Electric Daisy Carnival happens Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10, at Tinker Field in downtown Orlando. Tickets and passes go on sale starting Thursday, June 27, through the festival's website.
