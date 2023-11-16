Eighties rocker Bryan Adams comes to Orlando next year

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Ticketmaster Bryan Adams is Orlando-bound in 2024

Are you ready for some 1980s-vintage radio rock? Bryan Adams is coming to town.

Adams recently added more dates to next year's “So Happy It Hurts Tour,” with one stop in Orlando. The tour will be at the Amway Center in the spring of 2024 — and not, in fact, the summer of ’69. Peer musician Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook will accompany Adams for the 31-date tour.

The Canadian singer-songwriter is a jack-of-all-trades, working in the fields of record producing and photography in addition to his long musical career. He is best known for his singles “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” “Heaven” and “Summer of ‘69.”

Bryan Adams plays the Amway Center on Friday, March 8, 2024. The presale to score tickets to see the Grammy-winning artist started on Nov. 14 on Ticketmaster. General sale tickets go on sale on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., also through Ticketmaster.