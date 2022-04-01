EDC will return to downtown Orlando in autumn 2022

click to enlarge
Phtoo by Matt Keller Lehman for Orlando Weekly
EDC 2021, enough said
Organizers of the annual Electric Daisy Carnival dance bash unveiled the 2022 festival dates, and all systems are go for an autumn return to downtown Orlando.
In a trailer
— yes like a movie trailer, no foolin' — released on Friday, it was confirmed that EDC 2022 will be happening from Nov. 11-13 at Tinker Field.
EDC is a multi-day, total-immersion event boasting live music, DJs, multiple stages, production values more fit for a sci-fi film and a massive audience almost as fantastically attired as the stage dressing.
If you're ready to take that leap of monetary faith with the lineup not yet announced, EDC weekend passes and tickets have gone on sale today through the festival's website
.
–
