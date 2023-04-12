Drum+bass icon LTJ Bukem conjures up the glory days of 1990s Orlando dance music

Photo courtesy LTJ Bukem/Facebook LTJ Bukem haedlines an all-star DJ lineup at the Iron Cow

One of the most direct lifelines to the 1990s glory days when Orlando was a global dance-music hotspot still runs through Iron Cow, and this booking is proof positive of that ongoing commitment and connection.English DJ/producer LTJ Bukem is a drum & bass giant, a pioneer who led the vanguard of the genre’s more cerebral side from the beginning. His soulful and sophisticated work remains a touchstone of intelligent breakbeat.Add Orlando’s own legendary junglist AK1200 and Torque residents Circle K and MC Collaborator to the mix and you’ve got a who’s who of drum & bass, a continuum that leads right back to Orlando’s music lineage.