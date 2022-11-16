ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Dream-pop maestros Cathedral Bells play homecoming show at Orlando's Social Friday

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Cathedral Bells - Phtoo courtesy Good Eye Records
Phtoo courtesy Good Eye Records
Cathedral Bells

If you like your dream-pop with a splash of shoegaze then, damn, your musical palate’s as curiously specific as mine. Well, this bill is tailored to those very exacting specifications.

Over the past few years, Central Florida’s Cathedral Bells have really dialed in their blend of pristine jangle-pop and light shoegaze ether to become perhaps the first famous non-spiritual thing to come out of Cassadaga.

With a deft mixture of soft moods and sharp hooks, the gaze-pop of Brooklyn tourmates Surf Rock Is Dead threads a nearly identical needle.

This show will also be a good opportunity to check out the chunky shoegaze rock of new, excellently named Orlando band Jeanwilder.

(5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, the Social, $15)

Event Details
Cathedral Bells, Surf Rock Is Dead, Media Control, Jeanwilder

Cathedral Bells, Surf Rock Is Dead, Media Control, Jeanwilder

Fri., Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$15


