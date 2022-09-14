Dream-pop duo Cults make a long-anticipated Orlando return Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Cults play the Abbey on Thursday

Cults, the dream-pop duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion, return to Central Florida Thursday for a postponed tour date behind their fourth album(2020).differs from albums past with singer/multi-instrumentalist Follin contributing her own music to the songwriting process, in collaboration with Oblivion and producer, Shane Stoneback.Hypnotic melodies accompany themes that include parting with what no longer serves you to make room for those people, places and ideas that are better aligned.“Writing these songs helped me learn to be OK with putting myself out there, with having the confidence to express what I want and what I won’t accept when it comes to personal relationships,” shared Follin via Bandcamp.Join them.