Dream-pop duo Cults make a long-anticipated Orlando return Thursday

Wed, Sep 14, 2022

click to enlarge Cults play the Abbey on Thursday - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Cults play the Abbey on Thursday

Cults, the dream-pop duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion, return to Central Florida Thursday for a postponed tour date behind their fourth album Host (2020).

Host differs from albums past with singer/multi-instrumentalist Follin contributing her own music to the songwriting process, in collaboration with Oblivion and producer, Shane Stoneback.

Hypnotic melodies accompany themes that include parting with what no longer serves you to make room for those people, places and ideas that are better aligned.

“Writing these songs helped me learn to be OK with putting myself out there, with having the confidence to express what I want and what I won’t accept when it comes to personal relationships,” shared Follin via Bandcamp.

Join them.

Event Details
Cults

Cults

Thu., Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$21

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

