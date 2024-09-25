Dorian Electra might just be the future of pop music — find out for yourself this weekend at the Social

'Fan Fare: The Encore' tour lands in downtown Orlando

By on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 at 10:28 am

click to enlarge Dorian Electra gets glam at The Social this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Dorian Electra gets glam at The Social this weekend
Imagine if you could combine the versatility of David Bowie’s iconic looks with the (cyber-)world music of M.I.A. Now imagine no more, for Dorian Electra is landing at the Social on Saturday for the penultimate performance of their “Fan Fare: The Encore” tour.

First breaking into prominence via a feature on pop superstar Charli XCX’s track “Femmebot,” Electra’s music is primarily a symphony of raucous hyper-pop, led by a vocal delivery of coy ploys that are jagged yet precise in messaging.

This intelligent and flamboyant internet sensation knows how to both flirt with interpretations of economic theories and subvert with semi-ironic tropes of Western culture’s war on gender and sexuality.

For the uninitiated, their agenda might offend ya, but it’s our hope that you choose to fully embrace them by paying the fare and becoming a devotee.

6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, The Social, $25-$99.

Event Details
Dorian Electra

Dorian Electra

Sat., Sept. 28, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

foundation-presents.com

The Social


September 25, 2024

