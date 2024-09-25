Dorian Electra might just be the future of pop music — find out for yourself this weekend at the Social

First breaking into prominence via a feature on pop superstar Charli XCX’s track “Femmebot,” Electra’s music is primarily a symphony of raucous hyper-pop, led by a vocal delivery of coy ploys that are jagged yet precise in messaging.
This intelligent and flamboyant internet sensation knows how to both flirt with interpretations of economic theories and subvert with semi-ironic tropes of Western culture’s war on gender and sexuality.
For the uninitiated, their agenda might offend ya, but it’s our hope that you choose to fully embrace them by paying the fare and becoming a devotee.
6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, The Social, $25-$99.
