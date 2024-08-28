DJ Icey, Magic Mike, Kimball Collins, Baby Anne and Jimmy Joslin throw a Labor Day weekend dance party

On a Sunday night (gasp!) at Disney Springs (gasp!), a Mount Rushmore of Breaks titans will be spinning serious grooves. Kimball Collins, DJ Magic Mike, DJ Icey, Jimmy Joslin and DJ Baby Anne take the wheels of steel and CDJs of ... cobalt to give dancefloor denizens a masterclass on crucial local music history.
Orlando Breaks for a time in the 1990s set the tone for adventurous and undeniable electronic dance, with big-city tastemakers taking feverish notes. This quintet still has their chops intact, so expect a night of feverish nostalgia. And then some very bleary-eyed cookouts the next day.
7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, House of Blues, $25-$100.
