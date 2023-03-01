DJ Craze and A-Trak to team up for a back-to-back set in Orlando on Saturday

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
DJ Craze plays B2B with A-Trak on Saturday - Photo courtesy DJ Craze/Facebook
Photo courtesy DJ Craze/Facebook
DJ Craze plays B2B with A-Trak on Saturday

Having A-Trak and DJ Craze on the same bill is already sick enough. But have these highly decorated battle DJs do a back-to-back set of Miami bass together and you can expect 808s and hot breaks.

A-Trak has gone from child DJ prodigy to dance-music icon. With a jaw-dropping combination of superhuman technique and supreme style,

Miami’s Craze is turntablism par excellence, a show DJ that absolutely must be seen live to appreciate his full wizardry. Watching them tag team and get Florida AF will bring the house down.

The party will be rounded out by drum-and-bass god AK1200, Audiotrap (the duo of Dave Gluskin and DJ Rob-E) and FACTORe.

(9 p.m. Saturday, March 4, The Vanguard, $10-$40)

Event Details
Planet Rock: DJ Craze, A-Trak, AK1200, Audiotrap, Factore

Planet Rock: DJ Craze, A-Trak, AK1200, Audiotrap, Factore

Sat., March 4, 9 p.m.

The Vanguard 578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$10-$39.99

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Country legend Emmylou Harris to play The Villages (no foolin') this weekend

By Jason Ferguson

Emmylou Harris is coming to the Villages. For real

John Mellencamp performs two-night residency at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

By Jason Ferguson

John Mellencamp holds down an Orlando performing residency this weekend

Saharan rock legend Mdou Moctar to play Orlando’s Social in May

By Matthew Moyer

Mdou Moctar play Orlando in May

Colony House invites you into their musical home as The Cannonballers Tour reaches Orlando

By Gabby Macogay

Colony House play Orlando on Thursday

Also in Music

Orlando’s outcasts and outsiders are cordially invited to the House of Haize

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando’s outcasts and outsiders are cordially invited to the House of Haize

Colony House invites you into their musical home as The Cannonballers Tour reaches Orlando

By Gabby Macogay

Colony House play Orlando on Thursday

Singer-songwriter Julie Williams blazes her own trails in country music

By Matthew Moyer

Singer-songwriter Julie Williams blazes her own trails in country music

Veteran Orlando comedic actor Adam Scharf releases new baroque-pop album 'Parade!'

By Bao Le-Huu

Adam Scharf releases new album 'Parade!'
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us