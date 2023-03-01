DJ Craze and A-Trak to team up for a back-to-back set in Orlando on Saturday

Photo courtesy DJ Craze/Facebook DJ Craze plays B2B with A-Trak on Saturday

Having A-Trak and DJ Craze on the same bill is already sick enough. But have these highly decorated battle DJs do a back-to-back set of Miami bass together and you can expect 808s and hot breaks.A-Trak has gone from child DJ prodigy to dance-music icon. With a jaw-dropping combination of superhuman technique and supreme style,Miami’s Craze is turntablism par excellence, a show DJ that absolutely must be seen live to appreciate his full wizardry. Watching them tag team and get Florida AF will bring the house down.The party will be rounded out by drum-and-bass god AK1200, Audiotrap (the duo of Dave Gluskin and DJ Rob-E) and FACTORe.