Dethklok and Babymetal bring ‘Babyklok’ tour to Orlando this summer

Animated metal supergroup Dethklok, stars of Adult Swim show Metalocalypse, are crossing over into our reality to go on tour this this summer. And they'll be shredding in Orlando.
Dethklok will kick off their 29-date national "Babyklok" tour in late August, with Jason Richardson and theatrical Japanese pop-metal overlords Babymetal in tow. The Orlando show at the Fairgrounds will be the only Florida date of this tour.
Dethklok will be quite, um, animated and busy this year, with the pending release of the film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, and two albums — the movie's soundtrack and Dethalbum IV.
Dethklok IRL will be helmed by show creator Brendon Small and drummer Gene Hoglan (also part of Death to All) on this tour.
Despite fears that Babymetal had called it a day in 2021, the band is back and ready to start a "new chapter."
Dethklok, Babymetal and Jason Richardson play the Orlando Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
