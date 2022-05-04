VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Death-metal all-star band Left to Die kick off 'Leprosy' tribute tour in Orlando

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 11:23 am

Left to Die, a fearsome quartet of death-metal lifers, are kicking off a U.S. tour this summer. Even better, the tour is a musical tribute to Central Florida DM legends Death's year album Leprosy.  And even better than that (well, on par at the very least), is that the "Reborn Dead" tour kicks off in Orlando.

Left to Die — a band composed of Death alumni Rick Rozz (guitar), Terry Butler (bass) along with Matt Harvey (guitarist, vocalist) of Gruesome and Gus Rios (drums) ex-Malevolent Creation) — are going on a debut North American tour starting in July. The trio setlist focuses squarely on playing an album that Rozz and Butler had a heavy creative hand in, the 1988 classic Leprosy (along with some choice cuts from Scream Bloody Gore).

The idea for this band was initially hatched at a musical tribute event at Tampa's Brass Mug for deceased Death mainman Chuck Schuldiner late last year. Rozz broached the idea to recreate Leprosy live, and everything fell together quickly from there. And appropriately, given Death's deep Central Florida roots, the first date of the tour is at Orlando's Haven Lounge.

Left to Die play the Haven Lounge with Skeletal Remains and Mortuous on Thursday, July 7. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 5  through Eventbrite.



Matthew Moyer

