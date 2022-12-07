Death Grips are really going to play Orlando show as part of 2023 U.S. tour

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge Death Grips are coming for you - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Death Grips are coming for you

Experimental hip-hop trio Death Grips have surprisingly announced a North American tour in 2023. Even more mind-boggling? They'll be hitting Orlando as part of that run.

The cult-favorite band have confirmed a 27-date U.S. run starting in May. There will be an initial run of dates, then a lengthy break for a few months before resuming in September. The tour itinerary includes big festival appearances at Primavera and Riot Fest.

Orlando is one of three Florida shows, all happening in late September. Expect volume and kinetic energy from both performers and audience members at these shows.

Death Grips play the Vanguard on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 9, through Eventbrite.

Location Details

The Vanguard

578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

570-592-0034

1 event 6 articles


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Boom boom (out go the lights) when Pat Travers steps on to the stage at Orlando's Plaza Live Thursday

By Jason Ferguson

Pat Travers rolls through Orlando with the Outlaws

It's a homecoming of sorts when Grand Buffet return to Orlando this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Welcome back to Orlando, Grand Buffet

Lock up your moms (and dads), Barry Manilow is coming to Orlando next year

By Matthew Moyer

Barry Manilow is coming to town

Rapper-producer 454 plays big homecoming show at Orlando's Henao Center on Saturday

By Bao Le-Huu

454 plays a homecoming show in Orlando this weekend

Also in Music

Orlando's Fowl Play releases a new 'Collection' of alien beatscapes

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Fowl Play has a new album out

Former downtown Orlando venue Soundbar finds new home at Level 13 Event Center

By Matthew Moyer

Level 13 will be the new home of Soundbar's operations

Orlando's Alien Witch gets seriously dark on new album 'Submission Is a Gift'

By Bao Le-Huu

Alien Witch releases new music

The Fusion Awards are back for round six, this year at the Abbey in South Eola

By Sarah Kinbar

The Fusion Awards attract musicians throughout Central Florida | Photo by Tony Ramzy
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us