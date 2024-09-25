Cuban music legends Buena Vista Social Orchestra head to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

Buena Vista musicians come to the land of a very different Buena Vista

By on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 at 10:26 am

click to enlarge Buena Vista Social Orchestra comes to the Dr. Phillips Center - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Buena Vista Social Orchestra comes to the Dr. Phillips Center
Prepare to be romanced by the sounds of warm vocal harmonies, lively brass and captivating rhythms as the Buena Vista Social Orchestra come to the Dr. Phillips Center Sunday.

The storied and unique group, comprised of legendary Cuban musicians in Havana in 1996, found gradual but eventually massive success as the Buena Vista Social Club after the release of their self-titled album in 1997. The group toured around the U.S., making them one of the only Cuban groups at the time to do so.

The 1999 release of the Buena Vista Social Club documentary, directed by German filmmaker Wim Wenders, tells the affecting story of the group’s legendary assemblage of talent.

Today, though sadly several of the group’s members — including iconic singer Ibrahim Ferrer and pianist Rubén González — have passed away, the legacy of Buena Vista Social Club lives on through the this Orchestra.

Legendary BVSC arranger and trombonist Jesús “Aguaje” Ramos lead a cast of familiar and newer musical faces through the works of the Buena Vista Social Club, both solo and group — making for a veritable odyssey of popular Cuban songcraft.

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $39.50.

Event Details
Buena Vista Social Orchestra

Buena Vista Social Orchestra

Sun., Sept. 29, 7 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$39.50
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org


September 25, 2024

