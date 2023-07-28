Country star Tim McGraw will bring 'Standing Room Only' tour to Orlando next year

Photo courtesy Tim McGraw/Facebook Tim McGraw will keep it intimate at the Amway Center

Country superstar Tim McGraw on Friday announced the itinerary for a big-time 2024 tour dubbed, ironically, "The Standing Room Only Tour." And there's an Orlando date right at the get-go.McGraw launches his more than 30-city tour here in Florida with a Jacksonville show in mid-March. From there, it's a quick dip down to Tampa and then a show at Orlando's Amway Center on March 16 of next year. This will be McGraw's first Orlando show in quite a few years."The Standing Room Only Tour" hypes up McGraw's album of the same name (and the artist's 17th to date!), out in late August of this year.Tim McGraw plays aset at the Amway Center March 16, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 through Ticketmaster.